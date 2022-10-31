Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in SLM by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in SLM by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $273,621,000 after buying an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLM. Barclays cut their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on SLM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point cut their price objective on SLM to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.11.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

