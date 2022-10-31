Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 96 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Penumbra from $163.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $239.00 target price (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra Stock Performance

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $289,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,837.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock worth $1,626,793 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $169.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $290.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.