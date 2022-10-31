Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $30.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.55. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

