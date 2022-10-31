Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 517 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,572,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Sunoco by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SUN stock opened at $43.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $46.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Sunoco had a return on equity of 61.22% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SUN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

