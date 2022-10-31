Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 628 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sanofi by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

