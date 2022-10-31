Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Receives $27.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Trading upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of WWW stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

