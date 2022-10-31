GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 255.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

