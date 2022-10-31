Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,681,000 after purchasing an additional 922,271 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.22 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

