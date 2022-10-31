Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 106 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,150,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,766,000 after purchasing an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 3,527,342.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,140,000 after purchasing an additional 246,914 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 67.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 598,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,614,000 after acquiring an additional 240,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 261,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,589,000 after acquiring an additional 239,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB stock opened at $234.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $227.79 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $353.59 and its 200 day moving average is $413.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $480.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.79.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

