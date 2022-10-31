Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,507 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 808 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,119 shares of company stock worth $8,951,861. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.24 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $146.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

