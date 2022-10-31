Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stake Increased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $12,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 518,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,433,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $204.51 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.58 and a 12 month high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 304.30%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

