Aviva PLC Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $121.47 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,853 shares of company stock valued at $31,297,039 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.20.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

