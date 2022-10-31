Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.08% of CNH Industrial worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNHI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.