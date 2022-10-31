Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 71.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $1,816,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE AFG opened at $143.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.80. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.83%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.