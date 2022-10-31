Aviva PLC Purchases 37,127 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $309,618,000. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,558,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,840,982,000 after acquiring an additional 691,754 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.36.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

