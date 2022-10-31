Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $12,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $80.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.71. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.35 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. The company’s revenue was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

