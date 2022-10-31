Aviva PLC Acquires 417,840 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417,840 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1,048.1% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 29.88.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 14.23 on Monday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of 11.87 and a 1 year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of 14.61 and a 200-day moving average of 17.18.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. The company had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.