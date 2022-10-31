Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,836 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.27% of Acuity Brands worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $184.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $142.71 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

