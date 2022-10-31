IFG Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686,156 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 923.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,616 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,318,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 874,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,613,000 after purchasing an additional 743,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,365,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,293,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $50.65 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

