Aviva PLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $13,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE PH opened at $291.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $361.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

