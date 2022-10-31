12,412 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,412 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 42.6% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,854 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 30.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.