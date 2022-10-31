Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 135,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $368.24 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

