Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2022

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $13,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 304,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 135,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $368.24 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $434.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.50 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $475.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $555.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.28.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.