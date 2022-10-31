Aviva PLC Has $13.90 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,692 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $13,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1,252.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $102.49 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

