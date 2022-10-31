Aviva PLC Invests $12.93 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.88.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $45.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also

