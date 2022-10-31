Aviva PLC Purchases 71,202 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $14,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $81.13 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $75.54 and a one year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,121.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,458,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,032,941.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,932 shares of company stock worth $7,311,763. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.96.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

