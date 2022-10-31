IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

