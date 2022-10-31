IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 79.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $20.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.75.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT)
