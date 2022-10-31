iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Cut by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $100.31 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

