Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $140,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $695,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,151,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,098,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,577. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

