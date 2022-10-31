Stephens Inc. AR Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after buying an additional 2,144,100 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after buying an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,988,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,423,000 after purchasing an additional 938,391 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 8,056,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,964,000 after purchasing an additional 871,658 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv Stock Up 3.8 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.04.

Shares of FISV opened at $102.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day moving average is $99.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

