Stephens Inc. AR Has $803,000 Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.17% of Stoneridge worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 172.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 137,856 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 284,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $281,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $220.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

