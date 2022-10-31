Stephens Inc. AR Raises Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 35,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

MRO opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

