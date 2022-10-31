Stephens Inc. AR Has $822,000 Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,280 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Trade Desk by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.35.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 767.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.88. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

