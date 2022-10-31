Stephens Inc. AR Has $832,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,051,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,746,000 after buying an additional 1,512,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,272,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328,799 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cheuvreux cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $43.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.17.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.