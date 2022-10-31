Stephens Inc. AR Makes New Investment in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $982,517,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after acquiring an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 777,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 20.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,119,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,252,000 after acquiring an additional 702,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after purchasing an additional 319,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $168.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.56. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.49 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.75). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.92.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Stories

