Stephens Inc. AR Sells 294 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 304.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $51.10 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.60 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

