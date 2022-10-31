Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,313,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,801,000 after purchasing an additional 114,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,652,000 after acquiring an additional 269,514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,676,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,943,000 after acquiring an additional 232,904 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,642,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,604 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $190.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.96. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 69.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.