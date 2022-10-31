Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,896 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $227.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

CDW Trading Up 2.6 %

CDW stock opened at $172.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

