Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 13.5% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 36,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $82.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

