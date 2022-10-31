AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 57.81%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

