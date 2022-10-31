Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 13,754 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,754 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Pentair by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 85,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in Pentair by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,954,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,209,000 after purchasing an additional 286,549 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

PNR opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pentair from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

