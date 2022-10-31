Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of HRTG opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.02. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $7.37.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 229,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 133.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

