Atlantic Securities Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $122.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Atlantic Securities from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.26.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a market capitalization of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its 200 day moving average is $89.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 405,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,482,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

