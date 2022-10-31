Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Cut to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.70.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSBR. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 1.7 %

BSBR stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is presently 82.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 384.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 421,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,712,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 452,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 166,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.