B. Riley Cuts Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Price Target to $8.00

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BW. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of BW stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $421.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 749,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 47,242 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Read More

