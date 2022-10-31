Assetmark Inc. Sells 343 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Cummins by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock valued at $6,143,235. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Stock Up 2.4 %

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.13.

NYSE:CMI opened at $244.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

