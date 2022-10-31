AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,246 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,812,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,566,000 after purchasing an additional 276,883 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 910,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $84.51 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

