AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 33,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $78.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

