AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,755 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,961,914,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after acquiring an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after acquiring an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,359,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,734,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

KLA Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $321.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $457.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,430. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

