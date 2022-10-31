AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.56.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,505.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,895.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,589.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,472.10.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.