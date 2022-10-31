Roth Capital Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.36. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,407 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 44,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

